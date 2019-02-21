New biodiversity ‘charter’ announced at national conference
The National Biodiversity Conference – held today, Thursday February 21 – has announced a new ‘charter’ aimed at supporting the implementation of the National Biodiversity Action Plan.
The charter was agreed upon at a meeting that was chaired by Josepha Madigan, Minister for Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht, which was also attended by other ministers, as well as representatives from 14 other organisations.
The ‘Our seeds for Nature’ charter comprises a number of commitments for the respective organisations to follow through on, which go beyond their current efforts to protect nature and biodiversity.
“It’s time to roll up our sleeves to support biodiversity conservation, enhancement and restoration in Ireland and I am delighted to work with my colleagues across Government and partners in the private and non-governmental sectors to commit to the new horizon for nature,” said Minister Madigan.
She added: “The commitments outlined in the ‘Our Seeds For Nature’ Conference Charter show that we can work together to implement a shared vision for nature, as outlined in the National Biodiversity Action Plan.”
The conference also saw the establishment of a new ‘Irish Business Biodiversity Platform’, which is aimed at knowledge sharing among members and the wider business community.
The organisations and groups that undertook new commitments under the charter include:
- The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht;
- The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine;
- The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment;
- The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government;
- The Office of Public Works;
- The Environmental Protection Agency;
- The County and City Managers Association;
- Bord na Mona;
- Coillte;
- Dublin Port Company;
- Gas Networks Ireland;
- The Irish Forum on Natural Capital;
- The Environmental Pillar;
- The Community Foundation for Ireland.