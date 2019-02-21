New biodiversity ‘charter’ announced at national conference

The National Biodiversity Conference – held today, Thursday February 21 – has announced a new ‘charter’ aimed at supporting the implementation of the National Biodiversity Action Plan.

The charter was agreed upon at a meeting that was chaired by Josepha Madigan, Minister for Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht, which was also attended by other ministers, as well as representatives from 14 other organisations.

The ‘Our seeds for Nature’ charter comprises a number of commitments for the respective organisations to follow through on, which go beyond their current efforts to protect nature and biodiversity.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton, and Minister for State with responsibility for Food, Forestry and Horticulture Andrew Doyle.

“It’s time to roll up our sleeves to support biodiversity conservation, enhancement and restoration in Ireland and I am delighted to work with my colleagues across Government and partners in the private and non-governmental sectors to commit to the new horizon for nature,” said Minister Madigan.

She added: “The commitments outlined in the ‘Our Seeds For Nature’ Conference Charter show that we can work together to implement a shared vision for nature, as outlined in the National Biodiversity Action Plan.”

The conference also saw the establishment of a new ‘Irish Business Biodiversity Platform’, which is aimed at knowledge sharing among members and the wider business community.