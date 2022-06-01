The 2022 Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Machinery Show is gathering momentum, with a large line up of exhibitors already booked in for the event.

Admission tickets for the general public have now gone on sale, and for the first time can now be purchased online via the new FTMTA website.

Michael Farrelly, executive director of the association said: “There has been a significant effort made by the association to move forward with a new and invigorated presence and we are seeing a renewed appetite for the return of the Machinery Show which was last run in 2019.

“We recently rebranded and have been rolling this out across the association’s advertising and promotional materials.

“We are delighted to have also just launched our new website that better reflects and represents our membership, while also facilitating ticket sales to our flagship event which went live only this week,” Farrelly added.

This year’s FTMTA Machinery Show takes place at Punchestown Event Centre in Co. Kildare on July 13 and July 14 which has been a change from its usual date in February.

The show is expected to attract crowds in the region of 20,000 people over the two days.

The event is no longer limited to farm machinery and will for the first time have a large display of plant machinery and grounds care from a number of exhibitors.

The FTMTA is recognised as the official representative trade body of the Irish farm machinery industry.

The association has said that the Farm Machinery Show is underpinned by the ethos that it is organised by the trade for the farmer and contractor, which has driven the success and growth of the show over the years.

“It is the weight of this representation that attracts so many to our flagship show in Punchestown,” Farrelly added.

The new website just launched by FTMTA now also features a search tool where visitors can search machinery for sale from FTMTA members across the country.