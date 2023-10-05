The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has warned that some packs of Flora Buttery may contain milk that has not been correctly declared on certain retailer websites, including Tesco and Supervalu.

The online platforms also contain declarations that the product is “dairy-free”.

This may make the product unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk, according to FSAI.

The product packaging correctly highlights milk as an allergen. ‘Buttermilk’ is listed in the ingredients if it is present.

The FSAI has recommended that consumers with an allergy to, or intolerance of, milk, who have purchased this product online from Tesco or Supervalu should check the ingredient declaration on the product packaging before consuming.

The allergy alert for the product is: 2023.A25.

The FSAI has also warned of a mispacked batch of Dunnes Stores Simply Better Italian pizza.

The Calabrian salami and sausage pizza contains egg, which is not declared in the list of ingredients. The FSAI stated that this may make the batch unsafe for customers who are allergic to or intolerant of eggs.

The batch code for the pizza is: L.A. 23236; Best before date: 05/24.

FSAI

Earlier this year, the FSAI recalled Dale Meats cooked whole and sliced ham, sliced hazlett and sliced corned beef due to the presence of bacteria.

Consumers were advised not to eat the implicated batches at the time, and retailers were requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Listeria monocytogenes was found in all batches of cooked whole ham, sliced ham, sliced hazlett and sliced corned beef with a use-by date up to August 19, 2023, the FSAI stated.

Symptoms of an infection with the bacteria can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.