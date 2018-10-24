Founding member of Hi-Spec Engineering passes away

It was with much sadness that AgriLand learned of the passing of Tom Nolan, Kilbride, Co. Carlow and late of Hi-Spec Engineering, Bagenalstown.

He died peacefully in the care of his loving family, following an illness.

Tom was born in 1943 and was one of 11 children. His father farmed 20ac at Taylors Cross in Co. Carlow, where the main crops were sugar beet and a few acres of cereals.

He was brought up the hard way, helping in the fields, thinning and topping beet, before leaving school at 14 and returning to help his father on the land.

Soon after Tom found himself driving for a neighbour who ran a small haulage business, often running to the UK and returning with cars for final assembly in Ireland. Leaving this for a position with a feed company, he found that he was a natural salesman.

Establishment of Hi-Spec

After an earlier manufacturing venture, Hi-Spec Engineering was founded in 1988. This led to the Nolan family establishing a wider foothold in the machinery business.

The company initially based its business on a diet feeder which sold well, not only in Ireland but overseas too. Tom took on the role of general manager, with overall responsibility for sales. Three of his brothers, who also joined the business, looked after other aspects.