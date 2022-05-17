For those in the market looking for a relatively new used tractor, Irish Machinery Auctions may well have something suitable in its latest sale of machinery, which includes Massey Fergusons, operated by Irish Horse Racing at the Curragh training grounds.

Starting this week they are holding an online auction on behalf of Holden Plant Rentals which is upgrading the fleet operated by Irish Horse Racing.

‘Fresh’ tractors from the Curragh

Described as being in “fantastic condition” by Dean Read, managing director of IMA, the lots include six Massey Fergusons from 2018 and one from 2017. There is also a Manitou compact loader and a New Holland T4020 from 2011.

The auction is now open, and the first lots will start closing from 11:00a.m on Thursday May 26.

Advertisement

Buyers can to view the items at Kiltorcan Business Park, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny between the hours of 10:00a.m and 4:00p.m on Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The Massey Ferguson fleet

A Massey Ferguson 5713 from 2017 is the most senior of the MFs on offer. It has 125hp, front linkage with PTO, loader brackets and 2905 hours showing

The largest tractor on offer is this MF 7715S. It provides 140hp and comes with a front linkage and 4,198 hours on the clock

More typical of the fleet is this Massey Ferguson 5711. These are 105hp tractors and show between 955 and 1,727 hours. There four on offer, fitted with turf tyres

Other machines

In addition to the regular tractors from the training grounds there is a variety of other items included in the same sale. This 2018 Manitou MLT 630-105V Compact Telehandler has 1,218hrs showing. Powered by a 100hp Deutz engine it has a maximum lift capacity of 3,000kg and can reach up to 6.1m Although not part of the Curragh fleet this New Holland T4020 from 2011 appears to be well kept and comes with a Kilkenny registration. It has four wheel drive with 64hp on tap A tool for many tasks around the farm. This JCB 3CX Eco from 2016 has just 369 hours worked

Other lots which maybe of interest include a group of 360° diggers, a range of Transit van tippers and a 2018 Land Rover Discovery.

All lots are subject to VAT at 23% and a €1,000 deposit is required to start bidding.