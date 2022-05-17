For those in the market looking for a relatively new used tractor, Irish Machinery Auctions may well have something suitable in its latest sale of machinery, which includes Massey Fergusons, operated by Irish Horse Racing at the Curragh training grounds.
Starting this week they are holding an online auction on behalf of Holden Plant Rentals which is upgrading the fleet operated by Irish Horse Racing.
‘Fresh’ tractors from the Curragh
Described as being in “fantastic condition” by Dean Read, managing director of IMA, the lots include six Massey Fergusons from 2018 and one from 2017. There is also a Manitou compact loader and a New Holland T4020 from 2011.
The auction is now open, and the first lots will start closing from 11:00a.m on Thursday May 26.
Buyers can to view the items at Kiltorcan Business Park, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny between the hours of 10:00a.m and 4:00p.m on Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
The Massey Ferguson fleet
Other machines
In addition to the regular tractors from the training grounds there is a variety of other items included in the same sale.
Other lots which maybe of interest include a group of 360° diggers, a range of Transit van tippers and a 2018 Land Rover Discovery.
All lots are subject to VAT at 23% and a €1,000 deposit is required to start bidding.