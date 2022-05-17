Macra na Feirme has appointed a number of new members to its board of directors at its recent annual general meeting (AGM) .

The first in-person AGM in two years, which took place in Sligo at the weekend (Saturday, May 14), saw the retirement of former chairperson, Andrew Doyle; former treasurer, Bill Gleeson; and former director, Amanda Monahan.

Newly elected to the board included: chairperson, Caroline O’Keeffe; vice-chairperson, Sarah Kelly; national secretary, Patrick Jordan; treasurer, William Buckley; and director, Jonathan Dwyer.

They will join national president, John Keane; vice-presidents Claire Gough (Leinster), Elaine Houlihan (Munster) and Luna Orofiamma (North West); past president, Thomas Duffy and independent directors, Donie Wiley, David Fitzgerald, Noel Flavin.

Macra address

Addressing the AGM, John Keane cautioned about the implications of climate change and said that rural young people need to be at the forefront of policy development with respect to climate change and sustainability.

He also commented on Ireland’s global sustainability leadership in food production, noting that Ireland needs to ensure that its young farmers are able to flourish within the sector.

“We need a future in rural Ireland. We need to ensure that the policies and regulations that political actors develop deliver a real and tangible future for young people in rural Ireland,” he said.

Macra na Feirme also paid tribute to outgoing national council representatives from the last two years whose service was not adequately acknowledged due to the global pandemic.

“We thank our outgoing national council representatives and our outgoing board members for their dedication and service to Macra na Feirme.

“It is the members involved that truly make Macra such a great organisation,” said Keane.