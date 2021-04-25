A 35ac Arklow roadside holding will go for sale by online auction on Wednesday, May 19, at 3:00p.m. The property at Ashwood Upper, Co. Wexford, has come to the market as the owner is retiring.

“The roadside holding is located along the L5022 which is just off the R772, the old Gorey to Arklow road. It is 5km south of Arklow, 12km north of Gorey, 2km off the N11 and close to the coast,” said selling agent, David Quinn of Quinn Property.

The land has extensive frontage onto the local road and is laid out in five divisions, all of which are currently in grass. It is of heavier soil type and in an area of excellent quality grassland. Land Registry Compliant Map

There are mature trees along the boundaries and there may be potential for a residential dwelling, subject to relevant planning permission.

“Arklow town has a full range of shops; supermarkets; schools; services; and amenities – along with the Bridgewater Shopping Centre,” David said.

“Gorey is one of north Wexford’s most noted towns, and offers an excellent choice of schools; restaurants; shops; pubs; award-winning hotels; a cinema; a theatre; and a vast array of local leisure amenities, including Courtown and Ballymoney golf clubs.

“North Wexford is a popular destination, not only from a residential perspective but also from a holiday point of view, with family friendly blue flag beaches, fabulous coastal and forest walks, and amenities. The holding is located on the Wexford side of the Wicklow/Wexford border, and is less than an hour’s drive from south county Dublin.

“The roadside holding would appeal to local farmers looking to expand existing holdings, or someone looking for a small rural holding,” David added.

The guide price is: €7,000-€8,000/ac, with David concluding by saying that “land sales in this area are strong”.