Approximately 94ac of Co. Kildare agricultural land will be auctioned off for an advised minimum value (AMV) price of €950,000, this May.

The auction, facilitated by Sherry FitzGerald, will take place online on Wednesday, May 19, at 12:00p.m.

The land in question is situated in the townland of Ballyvarney, Co. Kildare. It comprises 94ac (43ha) in total and is divided into six divisions with access. Included in the sale is an entrance with a tree lined avenue just off the L7055 road, which leads directly to Nurney village.

The AMV price of €950,000 puts the worth of each acre around €10,000.



The farm is for the most part, characterised by large fields of ‘good quality’ land, primarily used for tillage and pasture. Roughly 140 mature beach trees form the boundary lines on two of the fields.







The farm is BER exempt and has potential for building a private country residence (subject to planning permission).

The seller intends to create a new entrance off the existing avenue at the end of the right of way, and reserves a right of way over the entire avenue to her house until she creates the new entrance.

Surrounding area

The surrounding area is famed for its land and has a world-renowned stud farm (Kildangan Stud) close by that produces some of the best racehorses in the world. There is also great access to Curragh and Punchestown racecourses.

The area is also home to Nurney Lakes Farm Park, a popular two-lake attraction for both fly and bait fishing for all levels.

Nurney village rests nearby for small-item shopping. South Kildare Community Transport’s ‘Newbridge-Kildare-Athy ‘ route serves the village on Mondays to Fridays, with two services each way every day. The bus also serves Kildare railway station, the nearest to Nurney.

Kildare, heritage town and home to the popular Kildare Village Outlet Centre, is a ten minute drive away. The town lies on the R445 and is approximately 62km from Dublin city centre.

