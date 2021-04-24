Good cow flow starts with the route into the collecting yard. This will ensure that the cows are lined up towards the entrance to the parlour.

Cows need sufficient space to move in order to maintain the social order. There should be no steps or sharp inclines at the parlour’s exit or entrance.

Cows should have a sure footing at all times; surfaces need to be non-slip. There should be no doors at the parlour entrance.

Light is very important; the parlour needs to be bright, with plenty of natural light. This will help the cows to flow into the parlour faster.

This is important at the parlour entrance and also at the parlour exit. There should be good space at the front of the parlour, so cows are not forced to take sharp turns.

This not only helps cow flow, but also prevents lameness issues.

Collecting yard design

The collecting yard’s design will have a significant influence on the parlour’s location and direction. The layout should ensure that the cows are entering the back of the collecting yard.

Ideally, the cows will enter from the left or the right – this means that they do not have to cross over a backing gate if fitted.

The aim is to have the cows lined up and facing the parlour. Cows walking in past the parlour and collecting yard, and then having to do a U-turn into the collecting yard, should be avoided unless a circular yard is used.

The collecting yard will need to be big enough to hold the entire herd at a minimum of 1.5m2/cow. For a 100-cow herd, this would look like: 1.5×100=150m2, or 6m wide x 25m long.

Rectangular yards are more popular than circular; they are easier to construct and much easier to expand.

If the collecting yard is wider than the parlour, it needs to taper in at the parlour entrance.

Handling facilities

The drafting yard is an area which is often not given enough thought when designing a parlour.

When farmers are used to smaller row numbers, drafting is not that much of a challenge, as it is easy to pick one cow out a row of four, or even six. There is lots of time while waiting for the row to milk.

However, when cow numbers increase to 16 or 20 and two or three cows are exiting out of the same row, then drafting becomes a big priority, particularly in the busy months of the year such as breeding time.

If a drafting system is not invested in straight away, it is important to design a layout where there is space to install the drafting and handling system at a later date.