Carnew Mart hosted its first cattle sale of 2022 on Saturday, January 8, which “got off to a flyer” according to mart manager Eugene Clune.

The opening sale of the year was composed of a total of 962 head of cattle on offer including cows, heifers, bullocks, bulls, calves and a dairy sale.

According to Clune the cow trade at Carnew’s weekly sale was “on fire from the start” with many cows making €1,100 with their weight with a few cows breaking the €2,000 mark”. This 804kg Friesian cow made €1,540 or €1.91/kg

The trade for cows on the day was driven by a combination of factory agents, wholesalers and northern customers for quality beef-type cows while there were many farmers and feeders available to buy the store-type cows.

Top cow prices from Carnew Mart last Saturday:

842kg AA cow: €2,040 or €2.42/kg;

810kg LM cow: €1,990 or €2.45/kg;

868kg CH cow: €1,960 or €2.25/kg;

760kg LMX cow: €1,770 or €2.32/kg;

698kg CHX cow: €1,710 or €2.45/kg;

730kg FR cow: €1270 or €1.74/kg;

775kg FR cow: €1,420 or €1.83/kg;

804kg FR cow: €1,540 or €1.91/kg.

The heifer trade witnessed a strong demand also with beef and forward-type heifers very sought after.

Store heifers were also in big demand from farmers and factory-agents alike. Quality lots of heifers were making over €3.00/kg as there was a keen demand from farmers buying heifers with plenty of potential for breeding with a top price of €3.24/kg paid for a 440kg Belgian Blue heifer.

Top heifer prices from Carnew Mart last Saturday:

744kg FR heifer: €1,730 or €2.32/kg;

672kg BBX heifer: €1,650 or €2.45/kg;

598kg BBX heifer: €1,440 or €2.40/kg;

555kg LMX heifer: €1,320 or €2.37/kg;

506kg CHX heifer: €1,250 or €2.50/kg;

496kg LMX heifer: €1,280 or €2.58/kg;

444kg BBX heifer: €1,440 or €3.24/kg;

378kg BBX heifer: €1,150 or €3.00/kg;

333kg LMX heifer: €930 or €2.79/kg;

424kg BBX heifer: €1,110 or €2.61/kg.

Bullocks were “the same story”, according to Clune with some top-quality stock on offer and better-type 400-450kg bullocks with plenty of scope making as far as €3.00/kg.

Most quality lots of bullocks sold for between €2.65 and €2.75/kg and lighter dairy-bred cattle sold in general from between €2.20 and €2.30/kg.

Top bullock prices from Carnew Mart last Saturday:

726kg LMX bullock: €1,720 or €2.36/kg;

692kg CHX bullock: €1,700 or €2.45/kg;

578kg AAX bullock: €1,290 or €2.23/kg;

590kg BBX bullock: €1,460 €2.47/kg;

550kg CH bullock: €1,360 or €2.47/kg;

542kg LMX bullock: €1,490 or €2.74/kg;

514kg BBX bullock: €1,390 or €2.70/kg;

510kg BBX bullock: €1,410 or €2.76/kg;

532kg BBX bullock: €1,440 or €2.70/kg;

508kg BBX bullock: €1,490 or €2.93/kg;

456kg Lmx bullock: €1,370 or €3.00/kg;

452kg BBX bullock: €1,400 or €3.00/kg;

410kg BBX bullock: €1;240 or €3.00/kg;

434kg CH bullock: €1;250 or €2.88/kg;

390kg CHX bullock: €1,070 or €2.74/kg;

354kg LMX bullock: €950 or €2.68/kg.

Bulls were in short supply on the day and the bulls that were there “met a good steady trade”, according to Clune.

Top bull prices from Carnew Mart last Saturday:

550kg FR bull: €1,080 or €1.96/kg;

580kg FR bull: €1,180 or €2.03;

534kg CH bull: €1,320 or €2.47/kg;

376kg LM bull: €980 or €2.60/kg.

Finally, there was a big show of calves on offer for the first sale of the year.

A total of 148 calves were on offer with all types meeting “a cracking trade”, Clue noted.

Shipping-type Friesian bulls sold from €55-€100 while farmer type Friesian bulls made €100-€180.

Hereford and Angus bull calves ranged from €190- €320/head depending on size and quality.

Hereford and Angus heifer calves ranged from €175-€360/head while continental bull calves made from €225- €460/head.

Lastly, continental heifer calves made from €230 – €445/head.