Carnew Mart hosted its first cattle sale of 2022 on Saturday, January 8, which “got off to a flyer” according to mart manager Eugene Clune.
The opening sale of the year was composed of a total of 962 head of cattle on offer including cows, heifers, bullocks, bulls, calves and a dairy sale.
According to Clune the cow trade at Carnew’s weekly sale was “on fire from the start” with many cows making €1,100 with their weight with a few cows breaking the €2,000 mark”.
The trade for cows on the day was driven by a combination of factory agents, wholesalers and northern customers for quality beef-type cows while there were many farmers and feeders available to buy the store-type cows.
Top cow prices from Carnew Mart last Saturday:
- 842kg AA cow: €2,040 or €2.42/kg;
- 810kg LM cow: €1,990 or €2.45/kg;
- 868kg CH cow: €1,960 or €2.25/kg;
- 760kg LMX cow: €1,770 or €2.32/kg;
- 698kg CHX cow: €1,710 or €2.45/kg;
- 730kg FR cow: €1270 or €1.74/kg;
- 775kg FR cow: €1,420 or €1.83/kg;
- 804kg FR cow: €1,540 or €1.91/kg.
The heifer trade witnessed a strong demand also with beef and forward-type heifers very sought after.
Store heifers were also in big demand from farmers and factory-agents alike. Quality lots of heifers were making over €3.00/kg as there was a keen demand from farmers buying heifers with plenty of potential for breeding with a top price of €3.24/kg paid for a 440kg Belgian Blue heifer.
Top heifer prices from Carnew Mart last Saturday:
- 744kg FR heifer: €1,730 or €2.32/kg;
- 672kg BBX heifer: €1,650 or €2.45/kg;
- 598kg BBX heifer: €1,440 or €2.40/kg;
- 555kg LMX heifer: €1,320 or €2.37/kg;
- 506kg CHX heifer: €1,250 or €2.50/kg;
- 496kg LMX heifer: €1,280 or €2.58/kg;
- 444kg BBX heifer: €1,440 or €3.24/kg;
- 378kg BBX heifer: €1,150 or €3.00/kg;
- 333kg LMX heifer: €930 or €2.79/kg;
- 424kg BBX heifer: €1,110 or €2.61/kg.
Bullocks were “the same story”, according to Clune with some top-quality stock on offer and better-type 400-450kg bullocks with plenty of scope making as far as €3.00/kg.
Most quality lots of bullocks sold for between €2.65 and €2.75/kg and lighter dairy-bred cattle sold in general from between €2.20 and €2.30/kg.
Top bullock prices from Carnew Mart last Saturday:
- 726kg LMX bullock: €1,720 or €2.36/kg;
- 692kg CHX bullock: €1,700 or €2.45/kg;
- 578kg AAX bullock: €1,290 or €2.23/kg;
- 590kg BBX bullock: €1,460 €2.47/kg;
- 550kg CH bullock: €1,360 or €2.47/kg;
- 542kg LMX bullock: €1,490 or €2.74/kg;
- 514kg BBX bullock: €1,390 or €2.70/kg;
- 510kg BBX bullock: €1,410 or €2.76/kg;
- 532kg BBX bullock: €1,440 or €2.70/kg;
- 508kg BBX bullock: €1,490 or €2.93/kg;
- 456kg Lmx bullock: €1,370 or €3.00/kg;
- 452kg BBX bullock: €1,400 or €3.00/kg;
- 410kg BBX bullock: €1;240 or €3.00/kg;
- 434kg CH bullock: €1;250 or €2.88/kg;
- 390kg CHX bullock: €1,070 or €2.74/kg;
- 354kg LMX bullock: €950 or €2.68/kg.
Bulls were in short supply on the day and the bulls that were there “met a good steady trade”, according to Clune.
Top bull prices from Carnew Mart last Saturday:
- 550kg FR bull: €1,080 or €1.96/kg;
- 580kg FR bull: €1,180 or €2.03;
- 534kg CH bull: €1,320 or €2.47/kg;
- 376kg LM bull: €980 or €2.60/kg.
Finally, there was a big show of calves on offer for the first sale of the year.
A total of 148 calves were on offer with all types meeting “a cracking trade”, Clue noted.
Shipping-type Friesian bulls sold from €55-€100 while farmer type Friesian bulls made €100-€180.
Hereford and Angus bull calves ranged from €190- €320/head depending on size and quality.
Hereford and Angus heifer calves ranged from €175-€360/head while continental bull calves made from €225- €460/head.
Lastly, continental heifer calves made from €230 – €445/head.