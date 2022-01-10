An Irish MEP is calling for a “three-to-four year” strategy to “re-establish” the seed potato industry in Ireland.

Colm Markey, an MEP for the Ireland Midlands-North West constituency, said this evening (Monday, January 10) that “efforts continue at EU level to find a solution to allow the movement of seed potatoes from the UK back to Ireland”.

Markey, who is a member of the European Parliament Committee on Agriculture, said: “We need to prepare for a major increase in Irish seed potato production in the long-term.

“As it stands, we can go to another EU country to source potato seed, but there are associated disease risks. Ireland, meanwhile, is the only EU state designated as having as ‘high-health status’ for the growing of seed potatoes.

“We have a track record of producing high-quality and clean potato seed – which has generated millions in exports in the past – so what are we waiting for,” Markey asked.

He argued that a strategy of three to four years is “urgently needed” to re-develop the seed industry in Ireland.

“We need to seize this opportunity and bring all stakeholders together to look at research, infrastructure and available land to make it a reality,” Markey added.

The MEP stated that he would “continue to make the case” for a temporary derogation to reverse the ban on Scottish seed entering Ireland.

“I am well aware of the concerns raised by the potato industry about the impact of this ban and I have asked the European Commission to look at all options, including a potential derogation to allow the movement of seed potatoes from the UK back into Ireland for a limited period,” he said.

Markey concluded: “In the meantime, we have to think long-term and examine the potential to develop the sector once again through close collaboration with industry.”