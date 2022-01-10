A recall notice has been issued in relation to a mislabelled use-by date on a chicken-liver pâté made by a Cork company.

Finders Foods is recalling its 170g pack of Chicken Liver Pâté as a result of an incorrect date printed on the label.

This label states that the product should be used by February 7, 2022 (displayed as 07/02/22) when, in fact, the correct use-by date was January 7, 2022.

“Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch,” the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

Recall – another mislabelled use-by

Just before Christmas 2021, there was another case of a mislabelled use-by date involving a pack of sausages.

A recall notice was issued by the FSAI for a batch of 454g Denny Gold Medal Skinless 16 Pork Sausages.

The use-by date printed on the label of a small number of these packs stated January 29, 2022 .

However, the correct use-by date was December 29, 2021.

Also in late December 2021, Waterford-based, The Little Milk Company, issued a recall of its Organic Irish Cheddar due to the presence of elevated levels of histamine, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The recall related to the 135g pack size, with a batch code K98, and a best-before date of May 18, 2022.