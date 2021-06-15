The head of Teagasc’s Crops Knowledge Transfer department, Michael Hennessy, has indicated that the first of this year’s winter barley could be cut around July 15.

This assumes, of course, that weather conditions hold up.

He told Agriland: “Some crops of Joyau were sown out quite early. This is a variety that shows some resistance to BYDV [Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus].

“Growers like to spread their workload across the season. Joyau matures earlier and will help farmers who want to get winter barley in earlier than other varieties.

“Winter barley crops are looking very well, pretty much across the board at this moment in time. This is what we would normally expect for mid-June,” he added.

“Assuming that we get reasonable weather conditions over the next few weeks, varieties such as Joyau will be ready for the combine by around July 15.”

According to the tillage specialists, crops of both winter wheat and winter barley have been about a fortnight behind, in terms of their heading dates, than what would normally be expected.

Hennessy explained: “The cold conditions experienced during April and May accounted for this. In fact, many wheat crops have only headed over the last few days and have yet to receive their final fungicide treatment.”

High yielding barley crops

Hennessy also confirmed that the potential to produce high yielding crops of winter barley and wheat in 2021 is looking good at the present time.

“What we need now is a few weeks of cool, bright weather in order to maximise grain fill. In contrast, the onset of very warm, dry conditions will significantly shorten the grain filling period and perhaps compromise the potential,” Hennessy explained.

Commenting briefly on the state of spring barley crops, Hennessy said that the 2021 planting season had gone according to plan.

“However, the heavy rains and cold conditions that impacted across all of Ireland throughout most of May saw spring barley crops having “wet feet for longer than the plants would like,” he explained.

“This has had a subsequent knock-on effect, where the growth and development of these crops are concerned.”

Teagasc will host its Tillage Event at Oak Park, Co. Carlow, across two days: Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Michael Hennessy said: “Day 1 is fully booked out. Growers should also take note of the dates for the two remaining ECT: Enable Conservation Tillage webinars. The first of these focuses on the north east and will take place on Tuesday, June 22.”