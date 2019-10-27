First aid courses for Northern Ireland farm families launched

A new series of free workshops could have the potential to save lives on Northern Ireland farms.

It comes as statistics from the region’s Farm Safety Partnership show that as many as 100 NI farm accidents each month require medical attention.

To-date, over 1,700 farm family members have attended CAFRE’s Farm Family First Aid Awareness programmes.

The hands-on training, run as part of the Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) Scheme, discusses how to deal with a wide range of first aid emergencies encountered on farms.

The sessions aim to provide farm family members and employees with the skills they need to deal with emergency situations confidently, promptly and safely.

Participants will also receive a complimentary first aid kit with training on its contents and their use to treat minor injuries.

The Farm Family First Aid Awareness courses for November and December will take place on the following dates:

November 25: The Diamond Centre, 630 Baranailt Road, Claudy;

November 26: Fermanagh House, Broadmeadow Place, Enniskillen;

November 27: Ballymoney Community Resource Centre, 2 Riada Avenue, Ballymoney;

December 2: The Market House, The Square, Ballynahinch;

December 10: Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales, 1-25 Cladymilltown Rd, Markethill;

December 12: Omagh Enterprise Centre, Great Northern Rd, Omagh.

All meetings start at 7:00pm.

Please note there is a requirement to book a place on these courses as there is a maximum number of 20 people per course.

Farming or rural groups can also arrange for a course tailored for their group, by contacting the delivery agent, Global Horizon Skills on: [email protected].

To book a place or for more information on the range of Farm Family Key Skills courses, visit the CAFRE Farm Family Key Skills page.