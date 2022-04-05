All five Fine Gael MEPs have thrown their voices behind a call for the EU to put an embargo on imports of coal, oil and gas from Russia “as soon as possible”.

An embargo would entail a total ban on these fuels entering the EU market from Russia, or entering any EU member state.

The five MEPs from the party – Seán Kelly, Frances Fitzgerald, Deirdre Clune, Maria Walsh and Colm Markey – said in a joint statement today (Tuesday, April 5) that they condemn the war in Ukraine.

They accused Russian military forces of carrying out “atrocities” and “war crimes”. They also accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of being directly responsible for these alleged activities.

“We absolutely condemn the illegal war in Ukraine in the strongest possible terms… We call on Russian forces to withdraw from Ukraine immediately,” said Fine Gael leader in the European Parliament, Seán Kelly.

“We need to hit Russia with the strongest possible sanctions. We urge all member states to agree a complete embargo on the import of Russian coal, oil and gas as soon as possible,” the Ireland South MEP added.

He acknowledged that concern for the impact of such stringent measures is understandable.

“There will be economic ramifications for Europeans as well. However, we cannot stand by while the children, women and men of Ukraine are killed, injured and have their country destroyed.

“The EU has to do all it can to help the Ukrainians defend themselves, but Putin should no longer profit from the EU,” Kelly argued.

“We must ensure we act swiftly to secure as much as possible of new energy supplies and fast track home-grown generation. Member states must be given all available tools to help protect citizens against rising energy costs, especially the most vulnerable,” Kelly added.

In other news related to the war in Ukraine, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, along with Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys have welcomed the establishment of ‘Community Response Forums‘ in every local authority area to coordinate local responses to the Ukraine crisis.