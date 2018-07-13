Field of straw engulfed in ‘extensive fire’

A field of straw in the Doneraile area of north Co. Cork was engulfed in an “extensive fire”, according to C103 Cork.

The local radio station reported that some homes had to be evacuated and that it affected visibility on some roads in the Buttevant and Doneraile area.

Posts on C103 Cork’s various social media platforms noted that the alarm was raised at around 1:30pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 12).

It is understood that units of the fire service from Mallow and Charleville attended the scene.

Field fire hazards

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Glanbia Agribusiness urged farmers and agricultural contractors to take extreme caution in relation to field fire hazards during this year’s harvest.

Pictures of another field fire were posted on the official Twitter account of Glanbia Agribusiness.

The field reportedly ignited due to a blade in the combine harvester sparking after making contact with a stone.

Take extreme care in relation to fire hazards during #harvest18. This field ignited due to combine blade sparking after contact with stones. Luckily no one hurt due to quick reaction from farmer & local fire brigade. min damage caused to crop. #safetyfirst #drought2018 #farmsafe pic.twitter.com/zlTH69BBot — Glanbia Agribusiness (@GlanbiaAgri) July 10, 2018

Continuing, the tweet added that no one was hurt as a result of the fire.