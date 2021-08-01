A circa (c.) 7.2ac roadside holding with a derelict farmhouse and farm buildings at Ferns, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, will go for sale by online auction on August 11, at 3:00p.m in Quinn Property’s Carnew office.

“This holding is located along the Ferns to Ballyroebuck road, just 3km from Ferns along a local road. Ferns is located along the N11 with a good range of shops and services as well as primary schools, located 17km south of Gorey and 8km from Enniscorthy,” said selling agent, David Quinn.

“The property is approached via a hard-core laneway leading to a single story cottage, as well as having two gates leading to the lands. The farmhouse, which has been unoccupied for some time, is in need of extensive renovations. However, all services are present on site,” he said.

“There is a shed and farmyard to the side of the dwelling comprising a four-bay, back-to-back lean-to, 120ft x 60ft.

“The land is of excellent quality, divided into three divisions and currently in grass. It is well fenced, has a water supply and is suitable for most agricultural purposes.”

The guide price is €150,000.

“Land sales in this area are very strong, generally selling for €10,000 – €12,000/ac,” said David, who believes the property will appeal to those with an interest in acquiring land for farming or equestrian enterprises.

Keen interest in south Kildare auction

Meanwhile, Jordan Auctioneers reported keen interest at the recent auction for Castleroe House and farm on 164ac just outside the village of Kilkea, in south Kildare.

Before an attendance of 70, the property sold in five lots, reaching a combined value of €3,235,000 (€19,725/ac).

Renowned for high land prices, the area has always been one of the strongest markets for land sales, said selling agent, Clive Kavanagh of Jordans. This, he said, is due to a combination of factors, including the general quality of the land and the extensive farmer base.

An executor sale, Castleroe house attracted active bidding for all from the outset. A summary of the prices achieved, Clive said, is as follows:

Lot 1: house and yard on c. 13ac: €515,000; lot 2: c. 81ac:€1,200,000; lot 3: c. 20 ac: €510,000; lot 4: c. 39 ac: €800,000 and lot 5: c. 10.5ac: €210,000.

“Interest levels from the outset were really strong and we knew that the farm would likely achieve a top price, as it’s not often land comes for sale in the immediate area,” he said.

Surrounded by some of the best arable and grass lands in the country, the various lots were purchased by people within a 10 to 20-mile radius and are generally believed to be involved in various agricultural enterprises, the agent said.