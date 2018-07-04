Fendt and Kuhn to share a ‘showcase’ in the north-east

Farmworks Machinery – based in Bellinstown, Ballyboughal, Co. Dublin – will host Fendt and Kuhn product information days this Friday (July 6) and Saturday (July 7).

On Friday, it will run from 3:00pm to 9:00pm; on Saturday it will run from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

According to the dealership, there will be “a wide array of products from Fendt – not just tractors but also a C-Series (straw walker) combine harvester (an example of which is pictured below) and a silage wagon”.

Also on display will be sprayers, including a self-propelled Fendt Rogator (pictured below, alongside an older Challenger machine). This sprayer is the first such Fendt unit in the country; it has been sold to a nearby farming business.

Tractors on hand for the event will include models from the 300, 500, 700, 800 and 900 series. Product specialists from Fendt will also be available – to answer queries on tractor set-up, guidance and ISOBUS control.

Kuhn out in force

It’s not just about Fendt; Kuhn will also be out in force.

Red-liveried machines present at the event will include front and rear-mounted mower-conditioners, a fixed-chamber ‘combi’ baler-wrapper, a variable-chamber baler, a plough, a cultivator, a one-pass system and a trailed sprayer.

There will also be an eye-catching Kuhn trailed square bale wrapper.

The SW 4014 AutoLoad, as it’s known, is capable of non-stop, fully-automatic wrapping. AutoLoad detects approaching bales, automatically scans the length of each bale and sets the loading arms to a ‘pre-load position’ – resulting in “highly-accurate loading, wrapping and unloading on-the-go”.

The system chiefly relies on two sensors and accompanying software. A laser sensor placed inside the top cover (at the front of the machine) detects approaching bales. A wheel sensor, placed on the left wheel, measures machine speed and the distance to/from each bale.