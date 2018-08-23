FBD opens new office in the ‘Treaty’ county

FBD Insurance Limerick sales office has opened the doors on its new home in the Parkway Shopping Centre on the Dublin Road.

The office move is part of FBD Insurance’s overall strategy to increase the level of service and accessibility of local sales offices for their customers.

The spacious new office is home to the same faces FBD Insurance Limerick customers are acquainted with and will continue to offer the same great service, same great protection, just from a great new location.

To celebrate the office opening, customers and friends of FBD Insurance Limerick were invited to an event in the office where Munster rugby legends Alan Quinlan and Keith Earls, Limerick branch manager Assumpta Leahy and CEO Fiona Muldoon cut the ribbon on the front door to mark this occasion.

Speaking at the opening, CEO Fiona Muldoon said: “We are delighted to be opening our newly-located Limerick sales office here at the Parkway Shopping Centre and wish to thank our special guests, customers and friends for coming along to mark this occasion.

“Having recently opened our 34th local sales office in Dublin, we want to show our customers that as Ireland’s largest indigenous insurer, we are committed to doing business with the small business sector, the agricultural sector alongside car, travel, home, life and pension insurance needs for all consumers.

“FBD Insurance has been part of Limerick communities for 50 years, and we will continue to respond to our Limerick customers’ needs and support Limerick businesses and farms as a vital part of the Irish economy,” she added.

“Our Limerick manager, Assumpta Leahy, and her team look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to our new Limerick sales office.”

FBD provides insurance for small and medium business owners, farmers and associated agricultural businesses alongside general car, home, life and pension insurance through specialised experts.

FBD is Ireland’s largest indigenous Insurer, looking after the insurance needs of business owners, consumers and farmers throughout Ireland in branches, online and by phone.