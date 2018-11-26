FBD Insurance relocates in ‘rebel county’

FBD Insurance has opened a new office on the South Mall in the heart of Cork city. The office was opened last Friday, November 23.

A statement from the insurance company outlined that it is continuing to build its presence across Ireland and the office move comes as part of FBD’s overall strategy to increase the level of service and accessibility of local sales offices for its customers.

The new office is now home to the people that previously serviced FBD customers on the Curraheen Road in Bishopstown.

The team will continue to offer the same service, same protection and quotes, just from a new location.

To celebrate the office opening, customers and friends of FBD Insurance were invited to an event in the office where CEO Fiona Muldoon and Ireland and Munster rugby player Alan Quinlan, along with Cork branch manager Morgan McGuire, cut the ribbon at the front door to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the opening, CEO Fiona Muldoon said: “Cork is a very important growth market for FBD Insurance.

We are delighted to open our new Cork branch on the South Mall. FBD is celebrating 50 years in business in Ireland and we are proud of the strength of our customer relationships in Cork city and county.

“Our network of 34 local sales offices includes five in Cork county, definitely making Cork the ‘real capital’ as far as FBD is concerned.

Advertisement

“These offices, along with our sales centre in Mullingar, ensure that FBD is never far away when our Cork customers need us.”

Also speaking at the opening, Morgan McGuire, branch manager said: “We are delighted to have moved into our new location right in the heart of the city.