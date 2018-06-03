Free farmer heart heath checks available this summer

Glanbia Ireland is offering a complimentary heart health check to all of its members, suppliers and customers.

The project is being carried out in partnership with a number of bodies including: the Irish Heart Foundation; Teagasc; Health Service Executive; IT Carlow and University College Dublin.

Recent research conducted by the Irish Heart Foundation found that 80% of Irish farmers are a high risk group for heart disease.

Audrey O’Shea, sustainability manager with Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, said: “Our vision as a sustainability leader is to be a global reference point for best practice in dairy sustainability. Right from the ground up, all of our operations are mapped against our sustainability charter.

“For Glanbia, a key element of sustainability is farmer health and this is specified in the charter,” she said.

Farming is never nine to five; working conditions can be unpredictable and a danger to your health if not managed.

“This programme – Heart Health on the Go – aims to support Glanbia’s suppliers and customers to make changes to their lifestyles and to improve their heart health.”

The offer is a free heart health check from a qualified Irish Heart Foundation nurse at a Glanbia Ireland branch which will include: measurements of cholesterol; blood pressure; blood glucose; and weight.

Advertisement

Results will be given on the same day. Hands-on advice will also be available on how to improve individual health. Participants will receive practical tips and follow-up encouragement.

As part of Heart Health on the Go, participants will be invited for a free repeat health check at 52 weeks. A follow-up support service, by phone and text message, will offer tailored advice which aims to help farmers make simple lifestyle changes specifically designed for them.

Audrey said this is a real opportunity for farmers to check their heart health and take corrective action.

All testing dates are listed below – the service will be available between 9:30am and 4:15pm.

June 12 and 13: Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny;

June 19 and 20: Athboy, Co. Meath;

July 3 and 4: Inch, Co. Wexford;

July 10 and 11: Dungarvan, Co. Waterford;

July 17 and 18: Clonroche, Co. Wexford;

July 24 and 25: Monasterevin, Co. Kildare;

July 31 and August 1: Killenaule, Co. Tipperary;

August 8 and 9: Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford;

August 14 and 15: Campile, Co. Wexford;

August 21 and 22: Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny;

September 12 and 13: Donaghmore, Co. Laois;

October 9 and 10: Piltown, Co.Kilkenny;

October 16 and 17: Ballitore, Co. Kilkenny;

October 23 and 24: Bennetsbridge, Co.Kilkenny. Upcoming dates include:

Tests will also take place at Tullamore, Co. Offaly, and the Glanbia Ireland factory, Virgina, Co. Cavan, at dates to be confirmed.