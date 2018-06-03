Free farmer heart heath checks available this summer
Glanbia Ireland is offering a complimentary heart health check to all of its members, suppliers and customers.
The project is being carried out in partnership with a number of bodies including: the Irish Heart Foundation; Teagasc; Health Service Executive; IT Carlow and University College Dublin.
Audrey O’Shea, sustainability manager with Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, said: “Our vision as a sustainability leader is to be a global reference point for best practice in dairy sustainability. Right from the ground up, all of our operations are mapped against our sustainability charter.
“For Glanbia, a key element of sustainability is farmer health and this is specified in the charter,” she said.
Farming is never nine to five; working conditions can be unpredictable and a danger to your health if not managed.
“This programme – Heart Health on the Go – aims to support Glanbia’s suppliers and customers to make changes to their lifestyles and to improve their heart health.”
The offer is a free heart health check from a qualified Irish Heart Foundation nurse at a Glanbia Ireland branch which will include: measurements of cholesterol; blood pressure; blood glucose; and weight.
Results will be given on the same day. Hands-on advice will also be available on how to improve individual health. Participants will receive practical tips and follow-up encouragement.
As part of Heart Health on the Go, participants will be invited for a free repeat health check at 52 weeks. A follow-up support service, by phone and text message, will offer tailored advice which aims to help farmers make simple lifestyle changes specifically designed for them.
Audrey said this is a real opportunity for farmers to check their heart health and take corrective action.
All testing dates are listed below – the service will be available between 9:30am and 4:15pm.
- June 12 and 13: Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny;
- June 19 and 20: Athboy, Co. Meath;
- July 3 and 4: Inch, Co. Wexford;
- July 10 and 11: Dungarvan, Co. Waterford;
- July 17 and 18: Clonroche, Co. Wexford;
- July 24 and 25: Monasterevin, Co. Kildare;
- July 31 and August 1: Killenaule, Co. Tipperary;
- August 8 and 9: Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford;
- August 14 and 15: Campile, Co. Wexford;
- August 21 and 22: Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny;
- September 12 and 13: Donaghmore, Co. Laois;
- October 9 and 10: Piltown, Co.Kilkenny;
- October 16 and 17: Ballitore, Co. Kilkenny;
- October 23 and 24: Bennetsbridge, Co.Kilkenny.
Tests will also take place at Tullamore, Co. Offaly, and the Glanbia Ireland factory, Virgina, Co. Cavan, at dates to be confirmed.
The Glanbia customer service centre can be contacted on: LoCall: 1890 321 321 or by email: [email protected] It is open from Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 6:00pm and Saturdays from 9:00am to 1:00pm.