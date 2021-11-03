Twenty-three inspiring new farmers have joined the Farming for Nature (FFN) project as ambassadors this year.

Now in its fourth year, FFN was set up with an aim to source, share and celebrate the stories of farmers across Ireland who manage their land in a way that sustains nature, while providing a livelihood for their family.

Nominations are sought annually from a broad panel of environmental experts and through a rigorous system of interviews, farm visits and assessments by a panel of judges, 23 new farmers are now part of the FFN ambassador network.

This year’s ambassadors come from across Ireland and represent beef, sheep, forestry, dairy, horticulture and tillage sectors.

These farmers manage a wide range of very valuable habitats including species-rich grasslands and heaths, wetlands, woodlands and hedgerows.

The FFN ambassador network is made up of family farms, couples, male and female farmers.

Commenting, Dr. Brendan Dunford of the Burren Programme, founder and committed FFN volunteer said:

“This year’s ambassadors are, like their predecessors, just so engaging and inspirational.

“They provide a powerful and timely testimony as to how farming and nature can, and must, work in harmony – and that simple actions can make a big difference.

“These farmers deserve our respect, gratitude and support. They embody all that’s great about rural Ireland and they offer great hope at a time of climate and biodiversity crises,” he said.

Also commenting, FFN ambassador, Kim McCall said:

“It is great to be able to meet all these people who think the same way as we do. Very often, as a farmer, you work in isolation, especially if you do something a bit different from the norm.

“It gives a great boost to know there are a lot more farmers who do the same thing in their own corner and to feel supported in your ideas,” she said

Farming for Nature ambassadors – learn more

Seven of these ambassadors featured in the recent FFN Public Vote Awards in September and October this year, where Kildare farmers Michael and Norman Dunne – father and son – were crowned winners.

FFN will now feature the remaining 16 ambassadors on a bi-monthly basis over the next 10 months on its social media platforms where you can learn more about the valuable work these farmers are doing for nature.

FFN said it will work with these new ambassadors to produce podcasts, ‘ask the farmer’ sessions, farm walks, and more.

The Farming for Nature Awards are sponsored by Bord Bia and supported by a wide range of farming and conservation interests including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Rural Network.

