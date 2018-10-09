Farmer’s will worth €12.5 million recently lodged

By Liam Collins

A farmer’s will worth more than €12.5 million was recently lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin.

Arthur Coldrick, a retired farmer of Athlumney, Navan, Co. Meath, who died on February 25, 2017, has left €12,550,737 in his will.

Trevor FitzHerbert, Rockfield House, Rockfield, Kells, Co. Meath, and formerly of Blackcastle, Navan, Co. Meath, died on August 27, 2017, leaving €7,374,337 in his will.

Walter Hemeryck, Coolquay, The Ward, Co. Dublin who died on July 3, 2017, has left €3,667,059.

Saive Frances Mary Coffey, of Glendarragh, Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow, who died on July 27, 2017, has left €3,377,460 in her will.

Sheila Boake, Rutland, Carlow, Co. Carlow, who died on August 8, 2017, left €2,845,078.

John Lyne, Faughcullia, Muckross, Killarney, Co. Kerry, died on June 29, 2017, leaving €2,783,756 in his will.

Hugh O’Keeffe, Kemmin’s Mill, Kilcock, Co. Meath, died on February 21, 2017, and left €2,022,853.

Robert Stewart, Ards Little, Ramelton, Co. Donegal, who died on January 25, 2016, has left €1,796,962 in his will.

Andrew Poole of Corner House, Rosenallis, Co. Laois, who died on December 19, 2016, has left an estate valued at €1,409,952.

Kathleen Cleary, Ollatrim, Moneygall, Co. Offaly, who died on December 3, 2013, has left €1,167,265.

James Clarke, Redmond Hill, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, who died on September 1, 2016, left €1,166,041.

Josephine Farrell, Rahan, Edenderry, Co. Offaly, died on December 13, 2016, leaving €1,006,630.

John Kelly, Churchboro, Knockcroghery, Co. Roscommon, who died on September 19, 2014, has left €955,440.

Sean Dunne, Faughan Hill, Bohermeen, Navan, Co. Meath, who died on November 22, 2017, has left €849,798 in his will.

Martin Jordan, Cannaghanally, Dromore West, Co. Sligo, who died on February 21, 2017, has left €828,490.

Michael Murray, Farneyhogan, Longford, Co. Longford, died on January 4, 2017, left €806,037.

Last Will Procedure

When someone dies their property immediately passes into the hands of the executor.

In order for their property to be divided according to their wishes, the executor of their estate must apply to the Probate Office to certify that the will is valid and that all legal, financial and tax matters are in order – so that the executor or administrator can be allowed to get on with the job of distributing the estate.

The estate of the deceased cannot be administered until the grant of probate is received from the Probate Office.

The main functions of the office are: to proof wills; issue grants of probate and administration; preserve probate records for inspection; provide certified copies of probate documents; and to process court applications to the probate judge.