Rainfall will remain “above average” across the country over the next seven days, with the highest amounts in the north and southwest, Met Éireann has highlighted in its latest farming forecast.

The national meteorological service also warned today (Thursday, November 16) that rainfall totals in the “far southwest” could be around 1.5 times the average.

However, Met Éireann has said that there will also be some drier and sunny spells , particularly in the southeast which will provide some “limited drying”.

“There will be showers or longer spells of rain at times through this week”, it added.

The best opportunities for spraying will be early Friday according to Met Éireann who detailed that “there will be a good amount of dry weather and light to moderate winds”.

Temperatures

During the week air temperatures will range around 8° to 11° while soil temperatures are generally above normal ranging from 7.0° to 9.7°.

Over the past seven days across the northern half of the country air temperatures were recorded slightly below average, while in the south temperatures were recorded slightly above average.

Mean values ranged between 6.8° and 10° in the far south.

Rainfall

Met Éireann said that rainfall amounts have been above average over the past week with the highest amount of rainfall being recorded in parts of Connacht.

Over 76mm was recorded in Mayo which is over 245% of average while 15.3 mm was recorded at Casement Aerodrome where it was “driest”.

Meanwhile over the past seven days sunshine hours have been above normal. Parts of the north west of Connacht captured the sunniest spells with over 23 hours of sunshine, or over a 192% average.

The least amount of sunshine recorded was 12 hours in the midlands.

Sunshine will likely be near or below normal for November but a mix of sunny spells and “prolonged spells of rain” are also forecast on most days this week.