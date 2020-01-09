Farm Safety Partnership calls for removal of ‘onerous’ 30-month rule

The Farm Safety Partnership has called for the removal of the 30-month rule, believing the rule risks farmers’ safety through additional sorting and moving of animals.

The partnership – an advisory body to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), made up of representatives of several bodies and organisations in the agriculture sector – has drafted a letter to beef industry stakeholders – including processors – saying that the rule was “arbitrary”, and had “no basis in either animal health or animal welfare”.

The letter adds that, at a recent meeting of the partnership’s Livestock Working Group, the “potential increased risks for farmers” as a result of the rule was mentioned and discussed.

The letter argues that the rule increases farm safety risks as a result of an increase in livestock handling through: Increased sorting;

Separating;

Loading;

Transporting of small numbers of livestock.

The partnership also referenced comments from Dr. Patrick Wall – professor of public health at University College Dublin (UCD) – who, in an interview with AgriLand last year, said that the rule was implemented as a result of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), but was no longer needed.

Advertisement

“There is no scientific basis for the 30-month age limit to remain as a requirement for the slaughtering of beef in Ireland… This rule, initially brought in following the BSE crisis, is no longer required… BSE is over and so, therefore, there is no need for the 30-month rule now – there is no rationale behind it, so that should be changed,” Dr. Wall said.

In its letter – drafted just before Christmas by Pat Kirwan of Veterinary Ireland, one of the stakeholder groups – the partnership agreed with this appraisal, adding that the rule “is a market requirement that is resulting in increased risks being undertaken by Irish farmers”.

We [the partnership] agree with Dr. Wall’s comments and believe that it is timely to reconsider this onerous market requirement in the interests of farm safety.

Speaking to AgriLand, Pat Kirwan highlighted that five of the 17 farm fatalities in Ireland were as a result of livestock incidences.

He added that the 30-month rule was “mentioned a few times” the the Livestock Working Group meetings, and also highlighted that the farmers who were appearing in the fatality statistics were of an older cohort.

The Farm Safety Partnership includes representatives from the following bodies, among others: the HSA; FBD Insurance; Macra na Feirme; Teagasc; the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Professional Agriculture Contractors of Ireland (PAC); the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA); the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA); Veterinary Ireland; and the Veterinary Council of Ireland.