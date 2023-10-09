This week’s factory quotes see price offerings for all types of cattle slip by 5-10c/kg as many processors have commenced kills of cattle destined for the Christmas market.

While quotes may have slipped, procurement staff are saying that in-spec, prime cattle that are well fleshed and of suitable carcass weights are a priority for kill sheets this week.

Some procurement staff are also noting a reduced demand for cows this week but despite this, cow quotes have held at some of the stronger cow-buying outlets.

Factory quotes: Prime cattle

Top quotes for prime cattle have taken another 10c/kg hit in cases this week while the lower quotes have eased by 5c/kg for heavy heifers and steers but have held for in-spec, fleshed prime cattle of suitable weights (260-380kg approximately).

Supplies of cattle appear to be more available in the west of the country at present with beef finishers in the east being less inclined to move cattle on at lower quotes and negotiating hard for an additional few cents per kilo.

Heifers are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid with top quotes coming in at €4.70/kg for heifers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.55-4.60/kg on the grid with €4.65/kg on offer for in-spec steers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg

Cow price

Cows grading U are being quoted at between €4.30-4.40/kg, while cows grading R are being quoted at €4.10-€4.20/kg, in general.

Cows grading O are being quoted at €3.90-3.95/kg and P-grade cows are being quoted at €3.70-3.80/kg.

There appears to be a growing disparity between prices for the higher and lower-grading cows with premiums available for cows grading R and U but fewer on offer for the cows grading O and P.

Dairy cows coming direct from the parlour are available in large numbers at present and will be paid at lower rates when they have a fat score below a 2+ or a carcass weight below 270kg.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.70-4.80/kg for U-grades, with €4.60-4.70/kg being quoted for R-grades.

Bulls grading O are being quoted at €4.45-4.55/kg with €4.35-4.45/kg being quoted for P-grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.55-4.60/kg on the grid.