After five consecutive weeks with factory beef-price pulls, it appears the prime cattle trade is beginning to steady, with most processors opening quotes for this week at the same level as last week.

Cows are a varying trade, as has been the case over past number of weeks, with some processing outlets more keen for cow beef than others.

Bulls are much the same as cows this week with processors opening bull quotes on a low level. However, they will likely be willing to pay more as demand for manufacturing beef remains strong.

High temperatures across Ireland and the UK over the weekend meant the barbecue made an appearance at many homes, proving to be a good help to beef sales across the board.

Prices

Heifers are being quoted €4.85-4.95/kg by most processors this week. Steer quotes are coming in at €4.80-4.90/kg, with bullocks making up the largest part of the weekly beef kill meaning processors are anxious to remain competitive on bullock price.

Cow price is back from its peak but heavy, fleshed cows remain in high demand, with strong prices being recorded at mart rings for heavy cull cows driven by a strong demand from Northern Ireland.

Factories are quoting €4.70-4.80/kg for U-grade cows, with €4.60-4.70/kg on offer for R-grade cows.

€4.40-4.50/kg is on offer for O-grade cows and €4.30-4.40/kg is on offer for P-grade cows.

There is scope to secure more money for fleshed, heavy cows where farmers are regular suppliers or have a group of finished cows to go together.

While procurement staff may not be quoting the stronger prices, the figures reported to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that more money is being paid for cows.

For under-24-month bulls, €4.80-4.90/kg is being quoted for U-grades and €4.70-4.80/kg being quoted for R-grade bulls.

€4.50-4.60/kg is on offer for O-grade bulls with €4.40-4.50/kg on offer for P-grade bulls.

Again, more money is available for finished bulls where beef finishers have a working relationship with their factory procurement officer.

Finally, under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.80/kg on the grid.