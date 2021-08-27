Teagasc is confirming that this year’s cereal harvest is more or less wrapped up in many parts of the country.

“This is certainly the case in places like south Kildare and the south east,” commented Michael Hennessy, the man in charge of Teagasc’s Crops Knowledge Transfer Department.

“In the north east, the harvest completion figure is probably between 80% to 85%. But the situation is changing very quickly by the day.

“Given the current dry weather and the prospect of more to come, the pressure is off growers to rush the completion of whatever field work is left to be done.”

Cereal and straw yields

According to Hennessy, both cereal and straw yields are very encouraging in all parts of the country.

While hesitant to use the term ‘record-breaking’ he was happy to confirm that 2021 has turned out to be one of the best years for some time for cereal growers.

He continued: “Growers are reporting winter wheat yields of up to 5.2t/ac. The average across the country will probably come in within the range 4.0t to 4.5t.

“Yields in excess of 3t/ac are commonplace. Overripe crops of spring barley crops were starting to brackle last week, going down prior to harvest.

“This was a combination result of the good yields yields that the plants were carrying, and the fact that heavy and squally rain showers interrupted the harvest during the early and middle parts of August and variety characteristics.”

Spring oats in Harvest 2021

Teagasc is confirming that spring oats have been another success story this year with yields ranging from 3.0t to 3.5t/ac.

“Winter oilseed rape has been the only slight disappointment this year for some farmers,” Hennessy commented.

“But even here, yields are coming at between 1.7t and 1.8t/ac. These would be more than acceptable figures in most years.”

Grain and straw prices

Where grain prices are concerned, the Teagasc representative confirmed that markets strengthened as the harvest progressed.

He said: “Green barley is currently making around €200/t and you can add an extra €15/t on to this figure, where wheat is concerned.

“Straw yields are also excellent with quality equally good.”

Hennessy went on to discount any linkage between the Straw Incorporation Measure and the price of straw that is available for feeding and bedding at the present time.

He explained:

“We saw in 2020 straw yields were down by 30%, and the resulting straw prices were not impacted by the amounts available last harvest. The key determinant is the carry-over of stocks from one harvest to the next.

“Straw coming of farms at the present time will contain good levels of potash and phosphate, which appears to be increasing in value day by day, if this was to be replaced by chemical fertiliser.

“As a result, it represents excellent value for money, both as a forage source for animals and as a bedding material,” Hennessy concluded.

