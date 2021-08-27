The Cattle Association of Veterinary Ireland’s (CAVI) annual conference is set to make an October return this year.

The 2020 CAVI conference was postponed to January this year and was an online event due to Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Organisers are planning an in-person event for 2021, subject to Covid-19 measures in place at the time.

Details of the topics to be discussed at the three-day event have been revealed and will be of great interest to Agriland readers.

Respiratory diseases and diagnostics will feature on day one with pneumonia and infectious bovine rhinotracheitis to be discussed. Antibiotic prevention, cure and impact on antimicrobial resistance will also be addressed.

Topical for the times we are in, there will also be a presentation on ‘Covid-19 – how it spreads, and where is it going?’.

Mastitis and fertility themes will comprise day two, including a case study on bull fertility and an update on mastitis research in Ireland.

Parlour technology and a farmer case study will also feature.

And, president of Veterinary Ireland, Galway-based vet, Conor Geraghty, will lead a panel discussion on the future of prescribing medicines in Ireland and the restrictions on the use of drugs in 2022 and beyond following the introduction of new EU medicines regulations.

A surgery stream takes place on day three, as well as a presentation on abomasal ulcers in cows; and a comparison in outcomes for humans and cows as a result of gastric ulcers.

