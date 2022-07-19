Securing approval for Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plans as soon as possible is among the Czech Republic’s priorities for its European Council presidency.

Czech Agriculture Minister Zdenek Nekula yesterday (Monday, July 19) chaired a meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council for the first time.

He explained that the country would focus on food security in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Czech presidency previously promised to address the current situation on agricultural markets at each ministerial meeting.

The aim is to ensure food security and help farmers and consumers with rising prices.

Nekula told ministers in Brussels that the Czech presidency would prioritise the reduction of pesticide use.

Ministers were briefed on a European Commission proposal aiming to reduce the use of pesticides in the EU by 50%.

Tackling deforestation is also an aim of the Czech presidency. The EU Commission is proposing legislation which would ensure products bought by European citizens do not contribute to the destruction of forests.

“Europe is facing many challenges and it is now extremely important to ensure stability for European citizens, including our farmers,” Nekula said.

“The approval of new farming conditions for European farmers for the next period, from the next year, is a priority for me.

“We are in a tight time situation. Farmers already need to plan for the next year and they need to know the exact parameters of what lies ahead. I hope, therefore, that the strategic plans for the common agricultural policy will be approved soon.

“The timely approval and good functioning of the Common Agricultural Policy is also essential to ensure the availability of healthy and quality food,” he stated.