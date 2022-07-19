Dairygold has confirmed an increase to the price that it will pay farmers for June milk supplies.

With a 2.5c/L increase, the quoted milk price for last month is 55.5c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonusses and VAT.

This milk price equates to an average June farmgate milk price of 60.3c/L, based on average June milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers, the co-op said.

The quoted milk price for June, based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 60.5c/L.

A spokesperson commented that “the increase in milk price reflects the continued strength in global milk markets and strong demand for dairy ingredients”.

The co-op recognises the significant increases in input costs to suppliers this year and will continue to maximise the value of milk returns to address this challenge, the spokesperson continued.

“As, is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”

Farm-safety message

During this Farm Safety Week, the co-op said it is encouraging all members and suppliers to be cognisant of safe farm practices to protect themselves, their families, and their employees.

Meanwhile, earlier today (July 19) Carbery Group announced an increase in price for June milk supplies, as well as an increase in the price paid to farmers on fixed milk-price contracts.

The manufacturer of specialty and nutritional dairy ingredients upped the price per litre of milk by 2c.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops — Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird — this will result in an average price for June of 55c/L, inclusive of VAT and a 0.5c/L somatic cell count bonus.

The board of Carbery also agreed an increase of 2c/L for June to suppliers on fixed milk-price contracts.