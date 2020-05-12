EU agri-ministers meeting tomorrow ‘must deliver for beef farmers’

With a meeting of the EU’s agriculture ministers taking place tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13, the need for better supports for beef farmers has been highlighted.

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on agriculture, food and the marine, noted that previous measures taken by the EU will not be enough to support beef farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On Wednesday, agriculture ministers from across Europe will gather by video conference to discuss how best to support stakeholders in the sector, as the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak continues,” McConalogue said.

Ultimately the financial aid previously announced from Europe will not go far enough in supporting beef farmers. European Commissioner [for Agriculture and Rural Development] Janusz Wojciechowski needs to increase this funding.

“Minister [Michael] Creed needs to engage with like-minded states to apply pressure on the commissioner to deliver this badly needed increase in support for the beef sector,” McConalogue argued.

“I believe the commission needs to announce market disturbance funding and exceptional aid measures under Articles 219 and 221 of the CAP’s [Common Agricultural Policy] Common Market Organisation Regulation. Without this the future of the sector looks bleak,” the Fianna Fáil spokesperson warned.

Advertisement

The Donegal TD added: “Irish beef farmers are not receiving a fair price for their cattle. It is a product sold worldwide as a premium product, but farmers are not receiving a premium price for their hard work.

“It is important Minister Creed presses home the need for greater supports at the EU Council meeting this week,” McConalogue concluded.

MEPs on fertiliser and pesticide plans

In other EU news, the European Parliament Committee on Agriculture heard yesterday, Monday, May 11, that environmental sustainability of farming must go “hand-in-hand” with economic sustainability so that food security continues to be guaranteed.

This was the message several MEPs told European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides during a meeting of the committee, which included a debate on farming after Covid-19 – and touched on topics such as fertiliser and pesticide reduction plans, and nutritional labelling.

A number of MEPs expressed the view that the Farm-to-Fork strategy, due to be unveiled on Wednesday, May 20, “must not undermine farmers’ ability to produce quality yet affordable food for all in the EU”.