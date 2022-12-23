ESB Networks is reminding farmers and all electricity customers to never take risks with electricity during the festive period.

They have warned that electricity poles should never be used hang outdoor Christmas lights as the overhead electricity wires are “live and extremely dangerous”.

They explained that electricity is very powerful and can jump gaps.

ESB Networks asked customers to ensure that electrical equipment in their homes and yards is in good working condition. Image source: ESB Networks

“At this time of year storms and strong winds can cause damage to electricity wires and poles, bringing wires to the ground, always be alert and keep your distance.

Remember that fallen electricity wires are live and therefore dangerous to approach,” an ESB Networks spokesperson said.

Any damage to electricity wires and poles should be reported immediately to ESB Networks on its emergency phone numbers (1800)372 999 and (021) 238 2410, both of which are available at all times.

ESB Networks has also issued the following important safety tips this festive season:

Only use electrical equipment, including Christmas lights, that are in good condition;

Check for frayed wires, loose connections, damaged or cracked plugs, or any signs of discolouration – if there is any sign of these, disconnect immediately and replace. It is always safer to disconnect remotely at the distribution board;

Reduce the chances of causing a fire and keep decorations and combustible materials well away from light fittings and other sources of heat such as heaters, fireplaces and candles. Remember that electrical equipment can get hot and cause a fire;

Switch off all electrical appliances, including Christmas lights and phone chargers, last thing at night and also when leaving the house;

Always unwind extension leads completely to avoid overheating and don’t overload sockets with adaptors or extension blocks;

Test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are working;

Check that the residual-current device works by pushing the test button.

ESB Networks finally reminded customers to only consult and used registered electrical contractors.