Equipment stolen as firefighters battled bog blaze

Emergency services equipment was stolen from a vehicle while firefighters were battling a bog fire in Co. Roscommon over the weekend.

While the equipment was later recovered, investigations continue into the incident, according to local reports.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft which occurred on Saturday, May 16, at approximately 8:00pm in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.

A number of items were taken from an emergency services vehicle during the incident.

An investigation is ongoing, the Garda spokesperson said.

According to local radio station Shannonside, up to €2,000 worth of equipment was stolen, including lighting, tools and other fire-fighting apparatus, as firefighters tackled a fire in the Gorthaganny area of Co. Roscommon.

Shannonside reports that the blaze in question spanned over 2km and caused extensive damage to wildlife and habitats.

Orange fire warning issued

On a related note, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued an Orange Forest Fire Warning, arising from increased temperatures and recent low rainfall levels.

Issued yesterday, Wednesday, May 20, the warning will remain in place until tomorrow.

“Arising from increased temperatures and low recent rainfall levels, a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist,” the warning said.