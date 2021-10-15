The Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, needs to come clean on exactly what role power stations in Lanesboro and Shannonbridge could have, when it comes to dealing with emergency electricity supplies in the next few years.

That is the view held by independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, following comments made by Minister Ryan this week, where he noted that he wouldn’t rule out the power stations “having a central role in some of the emergency measures’”.

Reacting to the news, the Roscommon-Galway TD said: “I believe the minister needs to come out and publicly clarify these comments.

“Are the stations going to be reopened in some shape or form or not?

“If he does plan to reopen them to increase power generation capacity, what does he foresee using as the primary fuel?” the deputy added. Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice

Peat harvesting for power stations

The independent TD has questioned whether or not emergency powers are going to be used in order to recommence harvesting peat again to fuel the stations?

“There are so many questions which, at the moment, are left unanswered. The minister must come out and clarify his position,” Fitzmaurice said.

“If he does have intentions to resume power generation at the plants in Lanesboro and Shannonbridge, then Bord na Móna must be notified – if they have not be already.

“As in the months since the stations ceased operations, railway line has been taken up and machinery has been sold off in auctions.

“Minister Ryan must clearly explain what plans he has in store for the closed peat-fired power stations over the next few years to deal with potential power shortages,” Fitzmaurice concluded.

Restrictions on peat for horticulture

Meanwhile, speaking in the Seanad this week, Fine Gael senator John Cummins said that the horticulture sector, which is a “critical sector”, is “on its knees due to the unintended consequences of the restrictions on peat harvesting”.

As a result of the restrictions on peat harvesting, “we are seeing what can be only described as ‘an Irish solution to an Irish problem’,” he added.

“We are hiving off to another country – that is, Latvia – responsibility for the essential peat supplies to keep our horticulture sector ticking,” the senator said.

