Engines rev ahead of 17th Mac and Norman Rally this weekend

Drivers of tractors, trucks, cars and bikes – both old and new – are revving up to take part in a charity tractor and truck run and vintage rally this Sunday, August 18, in Co. Kildare.

Starting at 1:00pm on Sunday, the charity event will be held in Brannockstown, Naas.

The event – titled the Mac and Norman Vintage Rally – is now entering its 17th year turning out in force in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Speaking to AgriLand, one of the organisers, Dermot Fitzgerald, noted that to date the annual event has raised €462,204.

“We’ve great support and we keep it simple. People know what to expect – we go from A to B, we feed everyone, all our entrants get a little brass plaque and we’ve a charity auction then after that.”

The planned tractor run route for this year will see vehicles depart Peter Sully’s yard in Brannockstown, travel to Two Mile House, in through Kilcullen and back out the old Carlow road for Kilgowan.

Once back, a buffet will be provided to feed the drivers before the auction kicks off at 3:30pm.

Commenting on what will be up for grabs in the auction, Dermot said: “We’ve everything; there’s about 120-odd lots – everything from vouchers to tractor oil to food hampers to children’s toys, jackets; there’s a whole mishmash of everything.

“Actually, Progressive Genetics gave us a voucher for bull semen; it went down a storm last year.

We get about 330-odd entries every year. We’re hoping to get 100 trucks this year – one of the lads has set a goal for that.

There is a registration fee of €20 per vehicle. Upon registration, entrant drivers will receive a brass plaque and an Irish Cancer Society t-shirt, he added.

Advertisement

Speaking about the cause the run is in aid of, Dermot explained:

“It’s always been for the Irish Cancer Society for the range of services it provides.

“Cancer is one of those things that knows no boundaries – it affects so many people. Practically everyone at the rally has someone that has gone through the cancer journey or is going through the cancer journey.

One thing that has sustained the rally is the local support we get and we’re always very appreciative of that.

For those interested, further information on the event can be obtained from the event’s Facebook page.