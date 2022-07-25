As the emissions debate continues, a TD has claimed that government parties are treating farm incomes as if they were poker chips on the gambling table.

The Laois Offaly representative described ongoing negotiations between the parties on the sectoral emissions ceilings as “highly contentious”.

“It is now clear that the main objective is less on how to secure the future of Irish farming and more on how to keep the government from being collapsed by a radical Green agenda,” Nolan claimed.

The independent TD that said serious questions are also emerging around the compatibility of the emissions targets for agriculture and need to maintain a robust national food security policy.

“Today and over the weekend we have reports of serious infighting among government parties on the emissions reduction target that will emerge.

“As a rule, for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael members it is about saying in private what they do not have the nerve to say in public; that the ask of anything at or even close to 22% will create massive levels of destabilisation within the sector,” she continued.

“I accept there are a few contrary voices within Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and that they are finally waking up from their slumber on where these unrealistic levels of green ambition have taken us.

Advertisement

“But on the whole I put that down to the realisation that rural Independent TDs, like myself, have been proven correct on the detached and deluded nature of the objectives that are being set,” Nolan outlined.

The TD noted the establishment of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

“But what on earth will be the point of this worthwhile initiative if our government sabotages farm and agri-incomes from within?

“It is time to get real. The emissions debate has to be about what is practical, achievable, sustainable,” she said.

“It cannot be about forcing the square of Irish agriculture into the round hole of a radical emissions target and to hell with the cost to peoples livelihoods or lifestyles.

“There are higher stakes here than keeping ministerial and back bench seats warm,” Nolan concluded.