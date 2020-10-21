Electric Ireland disconnection moratorium brings ‘peace of mind’ as winter approaches

Electric Ireland has announced a moratorium on disconnection during Level 5 of the Plan for Living with Covid-19.

Level 5 will come into effect from midnight (Wednesday, October 21) and as AgriLand recently reported, concerns have been raised in recent days over the impact this will have on job losses and financial stability, along with the impact on the vulnerable and those in rural areas.

Electric Ireland announced today that for its 1.3 million residential and business customers, there will be a disconnection moratorium for the duration of being in Level 5 (which runs up until December 1).

Electric Ireland’s gas price freeze remains in place, ensuring the 11.5% decrease from April 1 stays in effect for the winter months.

Electric Ireland has also asked customers who are experiencing financial difficulty during these times to “make contact and they will work with them”.

Commenting on the announcement, Eoin Clarke, managing director of Switcher.ie called this “great news”.

“At a time where many are going to be suffering financial hardship, they can have peace of mind that they will not be left unable to heat their homes or without power this winter,” he said.

It’ll be interesting to see whether other providers follow suit and decide to protect their customers from what could be the hardest winter of many peoples lives.