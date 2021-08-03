In this article Dr. Eleanor Murphy, sustainability data and analytics manager at Bord Bia, examines the actions that can reduce emissions on farms, while Professor Thia Hennessy of University College Cork (UCC), outlines the potential economic benefits of reducing a herd’s carbon footprint.

Carbon footprinting Quality Assured farms

After each audit, all certified dairy and beef farmers receive a Farmer Feedback Report from Bord Bia with their farm’s carbon footprint.

The carbon footprint is the ratio of total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) to total outputs. Output is fat and protein correct milk (FPCM) for dairy and liveweight for beef.

Your most recent carbon footprint is displayed on the first page of the report, alongside your previous audit result (where available), and the typical carbon footprint of farms within your category.

You can download your most recent report at farm.bordbia.ie. To view, you will need your herd number and the pin given at your last audit.

Actions that reduce carbon footprint

A herd’s carbon footprint can be improved by focusing on efficiency on all aspects of the farm. Increasing the utilisation of grass and extending the grazing season can help reduce GHG at farm level, coupled with fertilizer and slurry application decisions based on soil tests results.

For dairy farms, focusing on improving milk production per cow can help lower your carbon footprint. On beef farms, aiming for a lower finishing age can reduce emissions.

Carbon footprint champions

An analysis of Bord Bia certified dairy farms has revealed a cohort who have consistently reduced their carbon footprint over three consecutive audits from 2014-2020. These herds, identified as Carbon Footprint Champions (CFC), and comprise a range of herd sizes.

Collectively, CFC herds have reduced their carbon footprint by 18% from 1.22kg to 1.00kg CO2-equivalent per kilo of FPCM since 2014.

For comparison, all herds in the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) have collectively reduced their carbon footprint by 4% in the same period (from 1.15kg to 1.11kg CO2-eq/kg of FPCM).

In the table below we compare these herds’ productivity against current Teagasc averages, and the Teagasc Roadmap figures for dairy, which sets out productivity ambitions for the dairy industry. Note: Figures in this graph are three-year rolling averages using most recent audit data (2018-2020)

Analysis of carbon footprint champions

CFC farms began the period with slightly higher production volumes relative to SDAS farms, 423,000L versus 389,000L. The volume of milk production increased on both farm groups in the 2014 to 2020 period. Milk production increased by 31% from 2014 to 2020 for SDAS farms and by 51% for CFC farms over the same period.

Increased production levels were achieved through both increases in yield per cow as well as increased herd sizes.

The average herd size on SDAS farms increased from 78 cows in 2014 to 91 in 2020, while the average herd size on CFC farms increased from 84 to 108 cows in 2020. Stocking rates also increased over the period leading to considerable increases in output per hectare.

Milk solids per cow increased by 16% on SDAS farms from 2014 to 2020, which was in line with average increases achieved nationally, while solids improved by 22% on CFC farms.

The data on grass use and grazing days suggests that CFC farms have increased their use of grass. In 2014 both farm groups had a similar grazing season of 253 days. By 2020, CFC farms had extended the grazing season to 258 days, while SDAS farms had reduced the number of days at grass.

The volume of concentrates fed per cow increased on both SDAS and CFC farms, however the increase was slightly less on CFC farms, reducing their relative carbon footprint.

Kgs per cow increased from 724kg to 932kg on SDAS farms from 2014 to 2020, while volumes fed per cow increased by slightly less on CFC farms; from 751kg per cow in 2014 to 908kg per cow in 2020.

Fertiliser application rates increased slightly on SDAS farms while remaining more or less static on CFC farms.

Economic analysis

Bord Bia engaged Professor Thia Hennessy of UCC, to compare the financial performance of the CFC farms to the SDAS farms to determine if it’s possible for farmers to reduce their carbon footprint while also increasing profit, the so-called win-win scenario.

Data for the period 2014 to 2020 was used to estimate the economic performance of both SDAS and CFC farms. The full economic analysis of these herds can be found here: Carbon Footprint Champions.

The results of the analysis show that CFC farms achieve superior economic performance by improving milk composition, improved efficiency in the use of concentrate feed and fertiliser and greater use of grass as well as an increase in the volume of milk produced.

Given that CFC farms improved their carbon performance more than SDAS farms, this analysis supports the hypothesis that win-win scenarios are possible; that is where farms improve their economic situation while also reducing their carbon footprint by improving efficiency across all aspects of their enterprise.