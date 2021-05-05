€8.00kg is still being secured for spring lambs, albeit to a lesser extent as to what was seen a few weeks back with prices generally topping €7.80-7.90/kg, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) Sean Dennehy.

Speaking to Agriland, the IFA sheep chairperson said that demand continues to be strong and that with Ramadan drawing to a close soon, he is hopeful over the coming days that demand will strengthen further.

He said: “Factories are anxious for numbers. Prices of up to €7.80-7.90/kg are being got for spring lambs at the top end of the market.

“I also heard of some getting €8.00/kg for nice square lambs in big bunches.

“Even hoggets are making from €7.20-7.30/kg and even up to as much as €7.40/kg in cases. But it seems that they (factories) are more anxious to get their hands on lambs and ewes, as hogget quality is becoming more variable,” he added.

“Hoggets are drying up fast. Numbers are very small at marts of late. Spring lambs are also slower coming out and the poor weather is playing its part in that too.

“The ewe trade is also strong, with prices going from €3.20-3.30/kg, with up to €3.50/kg being secured for large groups.”

Concluding, Sean said: “The trade overall is positive and holding firm. Hopefully, as the week progresses, demand will strengthen further as Ramadan comes to a close.”