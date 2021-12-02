€7 million in capital expenditure is being moved from the forestry budget, according to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking at the Select Committee on Agriculture, the minister said that the “saving” resulted from reduced levels of afforestation.

“This saving has arisen because new planting has been much less than anticipated at the beginning of the year.

“I am aware that the current licensing delays are a contributory factor to the reduced levels of planting.”

Savings

Minister McConalogue said the areas in which savings emerged reflect the dynamic and uncertain environment in which the sector and department operated this year.

In total, €49.8 million in savings across the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) were recorded.

The minister said savings this year will ultimately free up funding for 2022 as the department prepays some commitments relating to next year now.

This includes the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS), the Future Growth Loan Scheme, the Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme, and a Brexit temporary fleet tie-up scheme to help mitigate the impacts of quota cuts on the fishing fleet.

“This will leave us better able to take on the many challenges that face the industry next year,” the minister added.

Crisis

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD, Martin Browne has questioned why the unspent funding in forestry was not being funnelled into additional supports for the crisis-hit sector, instead of being dispersed elsewhere.

“The blame for this lies solely at the door of the department and reveals the extent of the crisis,” he said.

“If there was any ambition within the department to address the dissatisfaction with the current reconstitution and underplanting scheme (RUS) for foresters with ash dieback on their plantations, the €7 million could have contributed to establishing a fit-for-purpose scheme,” Browne said.

The minister said there has been a limited uptake of the new scheme, which was opened in June 2020; 268 applications have been received and 19 approvals have been issued to date.

He said he discussed the issue with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett and they are “reflecting on the matter”.

Forestry delays

The minister told the committee that current delays in the sector are being addressed in a “robust way” with additional resources, a dedicated project plan and reformed appeals system.

“We are also looking at ways to re-engage farmers so that they see forestry not as a displacement activity but as complementary to their farming enterprise.

“Around 3,500 licences have been issued this year compared with just over 2,500 for all of last year,” the minister said.

McConalogue admitted that afforestation had not been keeping pace with felling, adding that 10 ecologists have been allocated to this area.

“There is a full ongoing review of the forestry sector and Project Woodland is in place to implement the findings of the Mackinnon report,” the minister concluded.