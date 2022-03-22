The significant rise in farm input costs has led beef finishers to question “the feasibility of purchasing cattle this springtime,” according to the leader of a rural youth organisation.

Macra na Feirme national president, John Keane, has called on the Minister for Food, Agriculture and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to fund a beef-finisher scheme.

The Macra president added that the scheme should be “similar to that which was implemented in 2020 and funded under the Covid-19 State Aid Temporary Framework”.

Keane continued: “In recent weeks, the rise in feed costs and the uncertainty around availability later in the year has resulted in beef finishers once again facing an uncertain future.

“Farmers are making decisions over the next number of weeks in terms of purchasing cattle that will be either finished off grass this summer and autumn or finished from the shed next winter.”

Keane believes a beef-finisher scheme similar to that which was implemented in 2020 is needed “in order to give certainty to these farmers”.

The Macra president added: “Given the uncertainty around the war in Ukraine and the potential impacts on food security and the supply chain, action is needed now for this cohort of farmers who for years have been operating in negative margins.

“We are in unprecedented times and action is required by Minister McConalogue.

“The minister has given a commitment to act to help and assist Irish farmers. This is a key action that benefits the beef finisher who, in turn, supports farmers back along the supply chain,” Keane concluded.

Macra na Feirme believes €200/head is required to meet the rising input costs experienced by this group of farmers in the food-supply chain.