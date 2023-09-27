The House of Representatives of the Netherlands, the equivalent of Ireland’s Dáil, has passed a motion calling on the Dutch government to end the import of calves.

A motion was put forward earlier this month, which was voted on by parliamentarians yesterday (Tuesday, September 26).

82 of the House of Representatives’ 149 voting members backed the motion.

The text of the motion specifically names Ireland, noting that calf exports from here to the Netherlands have increased this year compared to last year.

The text of the motion, translated from Dutch, says: “Noting that the long-distance transport [of] very young calves involves serious animal suffering; noting that the number of calves imported from Ireland has already increased…noting that the import of calves for the veal calf sector, moreover…does not fit within circular agriculture or animal dignity…[ the house] calls on the government to come up with a plan to end import of calves.”

The motion was put forward by House of Representatives member Leonie Vestering, who is a member of the Party for Animals.

It is unclear at this time what action the Dutch government will take, if any, in response to the motion.

Furthermore, the country will go to the polls in a general election in late November, which may bring about a change to the government, adding to the uncertainty over what impact the motion to ban calf imports will have.

It is understood that Vestering is not seeking re-election to the House of Representatives in the coming election.

A total of 195,360 Irish dairy calves were exported from Ireland in the first 25 weeks of this year, over 50% went to the Netherlands.

Irish calf exports to the Netherlands reached 103,489 head in the first half of 2023, a 10% increase on the figure for the same period of 2022, which was just over 94,000.