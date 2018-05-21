Dry and sunny spells in store with temperatures to exceed 20º

It is set to be mainly dry this week with plenty of sunny spells, as temperatures are expected to regularly exceed 20º.

But a Status Yellow rainfall warning does remain in place today for counties Longford, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Issued yesterday (Sunday, May 20), between 25mm and 35mm of rain were forecast to fall over a 24-hour period; the warning is valid until 7:00pm this evening (Monday, May 21).

Forecast

Rain is likely in many areas this morning. East and west coasts will be mainly dry though and these drier conditions will extend further inland during the day, according to Met Eireann.

Generally, maximum temperatures will range from 11º to 14º – but values may be a bit warmer in the east and south-east, with temperatures of 15º to 18º.

Tonight is set to be mainly dry with clear spells developing. Temperatures may drop to as low as 4º; it will be coldest where breaks in cloud occur, while winds will be mostly moderate northerly.

Conditions for both drying and spraying are set to improve considerably from Tuesday onwards.

Meanwhile, field conditions and trafficability are improving well and that trend should continue, Met Eireann added.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, is forecast to be dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 13º to 18º are expected; it will be coolest in Atlantic coastal counties and possibly up to 19º in the south-east.

It is likely to be dry tomorrow night, with clear spells and light to moderate mainly north-east breezes. Overnight temperatures will be similar to the previous night.

Wednesday

Dry and sunny periods are set to prevail on Wednesday. The Irish meteorological office outlined that temperatures will venture into the low 20s in many areas – especially in the mid-west, west and north-west.

It may be a little cooler in coastal areas due to sea breezes, especially on eastern coasts.

Outlook

On Thursday and Friday, most areas are forecast to be dry with sunny intervals.

However, there is a possibility of some heavy, thundery showers developing – especially in parts of the south and west, Met Eireann warned.

Winds will be mostly moderate – east to north-east in direction – with sea breezes developing by day, it added.

Again, temperatures are expected to range in the low 20s in many areas; but it will be cooler on coasts, with sea breezes.

Early indications suggest that it will remain warm and mostly dry next weekend, with some sunshine and just a slight chance of a few scattered showers.