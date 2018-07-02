Drought-like conditions to curtail working demo at ‘Silage Extravaganza’

Due to the extremely dry weather, the organisers of the so-called ‘Silage Extravaganza’ have had to cancel the large-scale working part of the event.

However, all other activities will go ahead as planned (on Sunday, July 29).

Coolmoyne and Moyglass Vintage Club – the body behind the event – explained that when it set out to run its second such ‘demo’ it had two main ambitions – namely to bolster community spirit and also to raise funds for South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Chairman Matty Tynan said: “We have been monitoring grass growth over a number of weeks, as our area has had little or no rainfall since early May.

We have a deficit of rainfall in the region of 70mm at present. We have reached a decision that adequate grass will not be available for a proper working event.

He added: “Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for high temperatures for the entire country. Thursday had the highest temperature – 32º – recorded at Shannon since the 1970s.

“We felt that, in fairness to exhibitors and others, we should give adequate notice to all that our event will still go ahead – but without the main (working) silage-cutting part. Our main ambitions still remain the same.

“We are rearranging the event to compensate for the change.”

He continued: “We will have a tractor run on the Saturday evening, which will consist of road and farm driving, followed by a barbecue, music and craic after returning to Joe Trehy’s farm. A marquee will be erected to cater for drivers and patrons.

New list of activities

“We will stage a special vintage silage-harvesting demonstration and a vintage hay-making demonstration. Harvest threshing will also be part of our new itinerary for Sunday (July 29).

“We have also discovered a rare round silage pit adjacent to us. The landowner has kindly given permission to visit this. The silage for these pits would have been cut, drawn and compacted using horses. It’s an interesting discovery and one that has been overgrown for years.”

All other parts of the event, including record attempts for the most Massey Ferguson (MF) 65 and the most County tractors will go ahead – as advertised.

Matty added: “We would be delighted if entrants still brought along their own vintage silage harvesters for the static display.

“What’s more; the County Sea Horse will make its first visit to Ireland. In fact, all makes of vintage trucks, cars and bikes are most welcome.