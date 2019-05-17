Driver slapped with hefty fine following use of green diesel

A driver who was found to be using green diesel in a vehicle was hit with a hefty fine earlier today, Friday, May 17, after being stopped at a Garda checkpoint.

Taking to social media, local members of An Garda Síochána posted images of the incident along with a brief update of their results following a day of checkpoints in Co. Kildare.

Members of Naas Road Policing Unit had a busy day, issuing 25 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPNs) for a number of road offences.

Meanwhile, the green agricultural diesel culprit received an on-the-spot fine of €2,000 for their troubles.

“As park of Garda Siochana’s Day of Action in Newbridge – Roads Policing Unit Naas seized four vehicles at checkpoints for no insurance, tax and NCT. One motorist was arrested for drug driving,” Kildare Garda Divison noted in a statement.

“25 FCPNs were issued for various offences under the Road Traffic Act. Customs officials detected one vehicle being driven with green diesel – On-the-spot fine of €2,000 issued and paid,” the statement added.

Revenue view

According to the Irish Revenue, green diesel, also known as marked gas oil (MGO), is diesel on which mineral oil tax at a reduced rate has been paid on condition that it is used only for purposes that qualify for that reduced rate.