Kilbeggan country music drive-in festival will take place on the bank holiday Monday, June 7, in what is being hailed by the organisers as a first for the midlands and the country.

Johnny Brady; Cliona Hagan; Robert Mizzell; Patrick Feeney, who combines being a country music star with farming; Matt Leavy and the Sheerin family, will take to the stage for the first time in over a year in what aims to be a fun-filled day of music and song.

Set on over 40ac just across the road from Kilbeggan race course, the American Green Barn has hosted an array of drive-in gatherings over the past year. Events included: drive-in movies, drive-in bingo and drive-in concerts.

On June 7, country music fans can roll-up in their car, camper van or tractor and revel in three hours of country music from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle.

Tyrone’s award-winning Cliona Hagan, who is looking forward to entertaining at the drive-in festival, said:

“I cannot contain my excitement at the thoughts of getting back on stage and where better to start than at Kilbeggan Country Festival. I get to share the stage with such great artists and performers. It’s probably going to be quite emotional for some of us.”

It is a ticket only event, with a fee of €60 per car of up to four people. Tickets can be purchased here, or from the following outlets: M6 Centra, Kilbeggan; Centra Service Centre, Moate; Rochfords, Mullingar and Fox’s shop, Tullamore.

Gates open at 1:00p.m and the festival will kick off at 3:00p.m.