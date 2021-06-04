There are several interesting and exciting agri-sector jobs up for grabs right now and one of them might suit you.

If you think any of these positions might be what you are looking for, then visit AgriRecruit to learn more about these agri-sector jobs (including how to apply for them).

Tillage farm manager

Meade Farm Group in Co. Meath is looking for a tillage farm manager to join its team.

Responsibilities will include: managing the growing of all cereal and root crops; maximisation of crop output; and planning, scheduling and managing all farm activities.

Desired skills and experience include three to four years work in a managerial role; while a Level 6 (or higher) qualification and good knowledge of organic growing would be desirable advantages.

Data analyst

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) is looking to take on a data analyst to extract and examine data that can inform decisions and re-evaluate herd performance.

The candidate will need to strong knowledge in handling statistics digitally. The successful candidate will engage with research bodies and government agencies; and provide support to the board of the association.

A post-graduate qualification in data analytics or a related area is desirable; while good knowledge of the agri sector, especially modern dairy farming systems and practices, will be necessary.

Dairy farm managers

Two dairy farms are looking to fill a managerial role.

A dairy farm manager is being sought for a 230-animal herd in Co. Galway.

The candidate should have at least two-years experience in a grass-based system.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the farm, which includes milking, grassland management and animal husbandry.

The selected candidate will take up the temporary job in August.

Meanwhile, a farm in Co. Waterford also has a position available.

The manager will be required to carry out all day-to-day farm duties. Duties will include milking; grassland management; animal health management; farm up-keep; among all other ‘ad-hoc’ farming requirements.

Applicants must be able to work as part of a team; however, they are also required to have the initiative to work un-assisted.

Assistant herd manager

Another dairy farm, this time in Co. Limerick, is looking for an assistant herd manager.

The ideal candidate will have a positive attitude and a willingness to learn about the business of share farming.

Some experience is beneficial, though learning and development will be encouraged within the role.

Technical sales representative

Teemore Engineering, the cattle-housing construction firm, is seeking a technical sales representative.

Responsibilities in this role will include: establishing a relationship with existing and potential customers; servicing existing accounts and establishing new accounts; and preparing quotes and submitting orders for existing and potential customers.

Candidates will require a relevant qualification in agriculture or have sufficient agricultural experience and hold a current driving licence.

Roles at Agriland Media

Due to continued expansion, Agriland Media has a number of exciting opportunities available.

We are seeking a social media specialist to take ownership of the Agriland social media presence and performance.

Responsibilities will include (among others): building and executing social media strategy; driving revenue growth via social media business; succinctly outlining the role of each social channel within a campaign; and clearly identifying and setting out key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success.

We are also seeking a sales development representative to identify new potential customers, create prospecting lists and develop sales via cold calls and warm inbound leads.

To excel in this role, you will be highly organised; comfortable on the phone; and be an active listener who can develop solutions which can meet the needs of your prospects.

Agriland Media is also looking to fill the role of an account manager to focus on building commercial relationships in Northern Ireland.

The nature of the role; its duties and responsibilities; and requirements for applicants are very similar to the sales development representative role, though focused on commercial opportunities in Northern Ireland.

The job is mainly based in Northern Ireland (working from home if suitable), though the successful candidate will typically need to attend our Dublin office one day a week.

Finally, we are looking for an account manager to work on our job advertising platform AgriRecruit.

Duties and responsibilities will include (among others): developing a pipeline of suitable companies; understanding our client’s requirements; being flexible and available; and being fully accountable for the quality of content on AgriRecruit.

Service manager

Machinery retailer JH Fitzpatrick in Co. Kildare is looking for a service manager for its after-sales service department.

Responsibilities will include: ensuring maximum efficiency and profitability while providing customer satisfaction; ensuring that all service, warranty and repair works are carried out to the highest standard; and warranty control.

Desired skills and experience include: a track record of running a service department; strong technical knowledge and knowledge of the agricultural sector; and financial and project-costing skills.

Sales representative

Co. Cork-based animal feed supplier EK Healy & Company are looking for a sales representative to service existing and new clients.

The business offers a company vehicle and an “excellent opportunity for career advancement”.

Arable and machinery manager

Glenmore Estate in Co. Donegal is seeking an arable and machinery manager to work in renewable energy, arable and biogas operations.

The candidate will require extensive land/agronomy management and machinery experience who will have responsibility for the company production of grass crops and machinery operations.

The role will cover aspects such as crop planning; managing and delivering budgets; safe-working implementation; cost analysis; and direct oversight of all field-based company operations.