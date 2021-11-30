Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 662.5 million litres for October 2021.

This represents an increase of 2.4% over October 2020, according to the Central Statistics Office, which released its domestic milk statistics this morning.

However, the protein content decreased from 3.99 % in October 2020 to 3.96% in October 2021.

And for the same period, the fat content increased from 4.71% to 4.76%.

If we look back to October 2019, we see that the fat content was 4.74% with protein content at 3.94%.

During the period January to October 2021, domestic intake was estimated at 8,046.2 million litres, an increase of 6% when compared to the corresponding period for 2020. EU milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers. Image source: CSO

Total milk sold for human consumption in October 2021 was 41.9 million litres, compared to 41.1 million litres for the same month in 2020.

In 2019, that figure was 45.4 million litres in October.

Total whole milk sold in October 2021 was 26.1 million litres, compared to 26.3 in October 2020, and 28.9 million litres in 2019.

The provisional butter sales figure in October this year was 22,400t, while in the same month in 2020, that figure was 22,900t.

September

Domestic milk intake last month – September – was 776 million litres (provisional). This represents an increase of 7.4% over September 2020.

The protein content decreased from 3.78 % in September 2020 to 3.74% in September 2021.

During the period January to September 2021, domestic intake was estimated at 7,387 million litres, an increase of 6.4% when compared to the corresponding period for 2020.