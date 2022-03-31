Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 355.2 million litres for February 2022, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This represents a 0.8% increase compared to February 2021, when 352.4 million litres were taken in by creameries and pasteurisers.

However, for the year so far, some 530.9 million litres have been taken, which is a 0.7% decrease on the same period in 2021 when 534.6 million litres had been taken at this point of the year.

The reduction in overall supply taken in for the year to date can be attributed to a 6.5 million litre reduction in milk intake compared to 2021 in January.

Domestic milk intake

The discussed CSO data analyses whole milk purchased by creameries and pasteurisers from domestic producers through collection depots and separating stations, including whole milk obtained from herds owned by the creameries and pasteurisers.

The fat content of the whole milk is also collected.

Looking at some of the figures in more detail we can see that average fat content was lower in February 2022 than February 2021. The figure for February 2022 is 4.43%, while it was 4.45% in 2021.

Although this is a slight decrease, it is still ahead of the 2020 figure of 4.29%.

The average protein figure for February 2022 is 3.43%. This is again, a slight decrease compared to the corresponding 2021 figure of 3.44%.

However, it is also higher than the 2020 figure of 3.38%.

Milk sold for human consumption fell in February from 40.3 million litres to 36.1 million litres. This is also behind the 2021 figure of 36.3 million litres.

Whole milk made up 22.3 million litres of the milk sold in February, which is 2.6 million litres behind January’s figure of 24.9 million litres.

Skimmed milk accounted for 13.8 million litres of the milk sold in February, 1.6 million litres behind January’s figure of 15.4 million litres.

Both whole milk and skimmed milk are 0.1 million litres behind the 2021 figure of 22.4 million litres and 13.9 million litres respectively.